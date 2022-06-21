Brian Keith Marr, beloved husband, dad, Papa, son, and brother passed away unexpectedly in his home on Monday, June 13, 2022. He is survived by his cherished wife, Tiffany Marr; his children, Cody Marr (Ashley), Gracelynn Roberts, Ayla Marr (Brittany), and Ava Roberts; his doted-on grandchildren, Marley and McKinley and twin grandsons on the way (who he was so excited to meet). Additionally, he is also survived by his beloved mother, Diana Kujawa; father, Donald (Darlene) Marr; and mother and father-in-law, Rebecca and Terry Lawrence; his siblings who include, David Marr, Barry Marr, Angela (Allen) Ament, and Anthony Kujawa; and countless nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many special friends.

Brian led an exceptional life of service to both his family as well as his country. It always tickled him to note that he had been born on Friday the 13th, in January of 1967 in Jackson, Mich. He attended Michigan Center High School and enlisted in the Army shortly after graduation. He was blessed with an entrepreneurial spirit and was at his best working hard for himself. His first foray was with a small pizza place in Vandercook and later he was able to parlay his love of cars into a used automobile sales business.

Brian was a family man to the core; his kids have always been his world. Known for his generosity of spirit, time, and possessions, Brian’s warmth was palpable to all who came near. He had a love for everyone.

He was an avid Michigan Wolverines fan, and enjoyed his time on the lake, hosting cookouts and gatherings as well as his time in the Michigan Center community, especially attending any local sporting events. Many stories can and will be told of the wild antics of Brian (especially romantically), but he met the love of his life in Tiffany. It is with her that Brian truly slipped into his role as the center of the family. He was the sun around which everyone orbited. He had a knack for bringing everyone together. Without him, our worlds are all a bit darker. Brian, you left us far too soon.

Brian’s family held visitation at the Desnoyer Funeral Home.

Funeral Services were held at Queen of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1111 Carlton Blvd., Jackson, on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Reverend Timothy MacDonald officiated the service. Brian was laid to rest at Fort Custer National Cemetery with Military Honors, with only immediate family in attendance.

Instead of sending flowers, contributions for the needs and wishes of the family would be appreciated. Desnoyer Funeral Home Family Owned For 132 Years.