Diane Marie Sasinowski, 64, of Brooklyn, passed away tragically, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Diane’s family and friends will gather Monday, June 27, 2022, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at noon at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church following her visitation at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Detroit. Fr. Tom Helfrich, OSFS will serve as celebrant.

She was born on January 12, 1958, in Detroit, Mich., to Jozef and Helen (Garela) Kwiecien. Diane married the love of her life, Greg Sasinowski, on June 11, 1982, in St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Dearborn. She will be remembered as a sweet, kind, compassionate strong woman that was loved by all. Diane was a devout Catholic that stayed very active in her church. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School, class of 1976, and achieved her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Michigan, class of 1983.

Her family was her world, she enjoyed anything that allowed her to spend time with them. They went camping, and boating and had many comical adventures while vacationing. She enjoyed watching HGTV and EWTN. In her spare time, she loved to garden and babysit her many grandchildren. She was a true animal lover and breast cancer survivor. Diane treasured her time as an occupational therapist, working with older adults. Diane will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Diane is survived by her husband, of 40 years, Greg; her children, April (Dominic) Vena, Charlotte (Bradley) Milligan, Amy (Cody) Bowman and Paul Sasinowski; and 13 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one granddaughter.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Diane’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.