Ron Miller, 76, of Lake Somerset, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, after a 16-year hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s disease. Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Bonnie Miller whom he married on April 1, 1991, joining their two families together as one. Also surviving are four children, Rhonda Miller-Carr, Beverly Evans, Shelly (Mike) Bruner and James (Brenda) Phillips; eight grandchildren, Erik (Stephanie) and Cari Miller, Daniel “Willy” and Rebecca Duncan, Jared and Kylie Bruner, Amber (Doug) Wolfe and Jared (Jamie) Phillips; several great-grandchildren; three brothers, Sammy (Sheri), Larry and Terry Miller; two sisters, Sue (Jerry C) Salyer and Debbie Allen; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Glenn and Kellie Lee Miller.

Ron was born in Kentucky, raised there by his grandparents, and then moved to Michigan for work. In 1986, he started his own company that he took great pride in, Spec Corp, where he and his employees built electrical panels, mainly for Consumers Energy. In his spare time, Ron enjoyed building and constructing a myriad of things, making good use of his engineering mind and talents. He had a passion for woodworking, golf, the up-north, animals of all types but especially his dog Napoleon.

As was his request, cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life casual dinner gathering for family and friends to share stories of Ron will be held at the Super 8 Motel in Brooklyn on Friday, December 3, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center (arthur-day.com).