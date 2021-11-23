Keith Edward Mangus, 51, of Addison, Mich., passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at his home. He was born on November 29, 1969, in Tecumseh, Mich., to Kenneth H. and Joyce M. (Roy) Mangus Sr. Keith lived in the Onsted-Addison area all his life. He graduated from Adult Education in Adrian.

Keith owned and operated Dragons Tail Tattoo Parlor and Silver Wings Tattoo Parlor in Jonesville. He was formerly employed at the Somerset Hardware Store for several years. Keith was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed playing baseball, softball and golf.

Keith is survived by one son, Kris Mangus of Addison; one step-daughter, Crystal Marie, his mother, Joyce Mangus of Addison, one sister, Karrie Deneau of Addison; two brothers, Ken (Shelley) Mangus of Hudson, and Kevin (Teresa) Mangus of Hudson; his best friend Scott (Kim) Moran of Tipton. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth H. Mangus; one brother, Kal Mangus; one son, Kurtis Mangus and one niece, Brionna Deneau.

Funeral Services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Burial took place in Somerset Center Cemetery in Somerset Center, Mich. The visitation was from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com