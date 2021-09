Romona Isabel (Nichols) (Folts) Lienhart, 90, of Jackson, Mich., (formerly of Liberty Township), passed away peacefully on Friday morning, December 4, 2020, at her residence, Mission Point Health Campus in Jackson. As were her wishes, a small funeral was held and a memorial luncheon has been scheduled in her honor for September 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 10536 Adams Road, Clarklake, Mich., for friends and family.