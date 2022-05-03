David LaRoy VanWinkle, 88, of Jackson passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital. David’s family and friends will gather Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. His funeral service will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. following the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church (160 N. Main St., Brooklyn, MI). Pastor Tami Recob will officiate.

A burial of ashes will take place at Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh, Michigan.

He was born on May 14, 1933, in Delta, Ohio, to Andrew and Mildred (Krempel) VanWinkle. David married the love of his life, Julia Warth on August 14, 1954, in Royal Oak, Mich. He will be remembered for his commitment to the community. David taught at Columbia Central High School and Middle School for 25 years, retiring in 1993. While at Columbia Central he coached football, basketball, track and baseball. He was a Minister at the First Presbyterian Church in Ann Arbor, Second Presbyterian Church in Lockport, New York, and St. Marks Presbyterian Church in Dearborn Heights. He proudly supported the Universalist Church in Liberty and was a member of the NAACP, ACLU, and MEA. David served as president of Columbia School teachers union. In his spare time, he loved to golf, restore and make furniture, which inspired him to open and own the antique shop the Depot. David will greatly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

David is survived by his daughter, Anne (Mike) Richards of Clarklake; sisters, Marilyn Rossman of Jackson, Mich.; and Lynne Purcell of Jackson, Mich.; grandchildren Nathan (Josie) Richards of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Laura (Ross Webb) Richards of South Lyon, Mich.; great-granddaughter August Richards; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia; son, Robert Andrew, and a sister, Marjorie Marx.

Memorial contributions are suggested to VanWinkle Family Scholarship Fund through Columbia Central Schools Educational Foundation. Please leave a message of comfort for David’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.