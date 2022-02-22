Rocklin J. “Rock” Edson, 53, of Onsted, Mich., went to be with his heavenly father on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian, Mich.

He was born on May 30, 1968, in Pontiac, Mich., to J.C. and Marguerite J. (Clark) Edson. Rocklin resided in the Onsted area for the last 30 years. He loved the outdoors, helping others and his daughter Kaylee. He was a devoted member of the Gateway Church in Onsted.

He is survived by his daughter, Kaylee Edson, sister, Rose and Mike Czarnecki of Onsted, brother, Mark and Pam Edson of Westerville, Ohio; nieces, Kristy Byrne and Sidney Edson; nephews, Sean Czarnecki and Craig Edson; and many cousins, including Scott Wilczek, Ed Wilczek, Sam Wilczek, Nick Wilczek. Rocklin was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Don and Chuck Edson.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, with funeral services to be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Tom McMichael officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Rock’s daughter Kaylee.

