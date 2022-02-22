Grant Hunt Griffith, 89, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at his home at Clarklake under Hospice care. He grew up in rural Pine Mountain, Ky., near his maternal and paternal extended families. During the WW II era, his parents brought him and his siblings to Detroit, Mich. As a young boy he delivered newspapers, and while attending Cooley High School, he worked at the A&P Grocery store. He palled around with St. Mary’s of Redford friends. He later worked at his older brother’s automotive business repair shop, gaining his mechanical expertise.

Still, in the Detroit area, he went into the food sales industry with King Coffee Company, while attending Wayne State University. After the ’67 Detroit riots, he moved to a farm at Clarklake, where he lived until his death.

After moving to Clarklake he then worked in Hillsdale as Vice President for DCVA Food Industries of New York City.

During this time he also raised horses, grew and sold vegetables while still working his regular job. He was also active with skiing, dune buggy racing, sailing and hunting. He later became a local real estate agent.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Madeline and his children, Kim, Donald, Donna, Troy; grand and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and their children. He will be missed by many of his friends and family; and will also be remembered as a kind and generous gentleman.

Per his wishes, he was cremated with no memorial service. Remember him as he was in life. Be not burdened with undue grief; let in the sunshine of tomorrow. “My life has been full; I savored much.”

These are some Blood, Sweat and Tears lyrics that I (Madeline) find apropos for Grant, my beloved husband.

I’m not scared of dying and I don’t really care

If it’s peace you find in dying, well, then let the time be near.

Don’t want to die uneasy

All I ask of dying is to go naturally.

And when I die and when I’m gone,

There’ll be one child born and a world to carry on.