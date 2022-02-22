It is with profound sadness that we share the news of Donna Boorman’s passing on February 10, 2022.

Born on August 20, 1950, to Anna Mae and George Vogel in Detroit, Mich. Donna cared for others deeply and loved to celebrate life often.

She met the love of her life, Harold Boorman, by chance thanks to a prank phone call followed by a blind date, and they never had eyes for another after that fateful day. They were married on March 1, 1969, their union created a family and built a home for two children Harold and Dawn Boorman.

Donna naturally took to her role as a mother with dedication and presence. She treasured her children and their children, embracing every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma and was devoted to making her love known to her grandchildren. Donna had a vivacious personality, always finding a way to make people around her laugh. She instilled good values in her children that were passed on to her grandchildren and will continue to live on in her legacy.

Donna’s heart could be seen in everyone she crossed paths with, opening her home to any soul in need. Her life was never empty, and their bellies were always full. She always ensured that every child who crossed her threshold was safe, healthy, and happy. Donna did this not out of obligation, but because of her nurturing spirit. To know her was to be loved by her.

Donna will be sorely missed and survived by her husband, Harold Boorman Sr.; brother, William Vogel and his wife, Audrey; sister, Joyce and her husband, Victor Martin; sister, Debie Vogel Brakke. Her daughter, Dawn Boorman and her children, Ciara Thompson and Tajhon Majors; son, Harold Boorman Jr. and his wife, Michelle and their children, Jannya Boorman and Andruska Boorman; son, Craig Morris and his son, Travis Morris. As well as her many nephews, nieces, and close friends. All who loved her dearly will never forget her witty, charming, graceful, and doting spirit.

Donna was also a longtime member of The Irish Hills Eagles of Brooklyn, Mich. It was a place that held years of joy and connection for her. A celebration of life will be held at The Eagles with a date to be determined.

To all whose lives she touched and who wish to send condolences, in lieu of flowers, which can be done by donation to your favorite charity or a donation box for donations to the family will be at Donna’s celebration of life.