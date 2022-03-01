Roberta Jean Stone, 88, of Brooklyn, passed away peacefully, Thursday, February 24, 2022. at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, Jackson. Roberta’s family held a private gathering at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. A public gathering of family and friends will take place in the spring at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel.

She was born on December 25, 1933, in Jackson, Mich., to Gerald “Chub” and Alice (Irelan) Rowe. Roberta married the love of her life, Joseph Stone, in 1951, in Indiana. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A self-proclaimed 5 foot 3-inch ball of personality, family meant everything to her. Aside from her family, she loved arts and crafts, drawing and painting, gardening, and animals. Especially Sammy, her pride and joy, whom she adopted from the Jackson Humane Society.

Roberta is survived by her children, Kimberly (Timothy) Downard and Michael (Shea) Stone; grandchildren, Tina (David) Blumhardt, Jeromy Campbell, Jamie (Marcus) Conner and Ellie Stone; great-grandchildren Myranda and Lindzee Blumhardt, and Willie Reynolds IV; and a niece Rhonda Maxson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; infant son, Joseph Lee Stone, Jr; daughters, Kathy Tramel and Karen Keith; a sister, Donna Rice and great-grandson, Maurice Redd, Jr.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Please leave a message of comfort for Roberta’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.