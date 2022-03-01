Mark Arnett of Brooklyn at age 66 on Saturday, February 26, 2022, went to be with loved ones that have passed before him. Mark’s family and friends will gather from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Eineder Funeral Homes – Manchester Chapel. His funeral service will be held following visitation at 11 a.m. Pastor Adam Summers of Faith Baptist Church of Chelsea will serve as celebrant.

He was born on April 18, 1955, in Ann Arbor, Mich., to Bert and Erma (Joseph) Arnett. Mark married JoAnn Lucas on March 27, 1993. Mark grew up in Manchester and settled in Brooklyn with his family. He will be remembered as a caring, gentle, supportive husband, father and grandfather. Mark was devoted to his faith and forgiving and accepting of everyone, he didn’t pass judgment on anyone, he was truly genuine. Mark was a graduate of The University of Michigan with a master’s degree in Clinical Social Work. He was a fan of U of M football and cheered on all the Detroit sports teams. Mark was a voracious reader and most passionate about his eclectic assortment of music.

Mark will be missed by his wife, JoAnn; his children, Nichole Baker, Tyler (Ashley) Spangler, and Chelsea (Jadrein) Seal; siblings, Neal Whitaker, Annetta Arnett and Tim (Julie) Arnett; grandchildren, Alexander Spangler, Leah Baker, Brekin Seal and Kylan Seal; other relatives include, Marcia Arnett, Bert (Lisa) Arnett, Haylee Arnett, Marcus Arnett, Henry Arnett, Lucius Arnett, Cyrus Arnett, Sarah Santillo, Finley Arnett, Blake Arnett, Mike (Teresa) Whitaker and Matthew Whitaker. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Daniels Arnett.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Faith Baptist Church of Chelsea. Please leave a message of comfort for Mark’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.