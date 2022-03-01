Kay Lee Russell, 83, of Manitou Beach, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at her home. She was born on February 6, 1939, in Cadillac, Mich., to Mark E. and Lillian M. (Shepherd) Watson. She married Larey B. Cole and then they divorced. She then met and married Ronald D. Russell. Upon the death of Ron, she married James F. Russell. Kay lived in Mancelona, Mich., for many years. She then lived in the Manitou Beach area since 2008. She graduated from Mancelona High School in 1957. Kay formerly worked for Montgomery Tank Lines in Florida. She enjoyed sewing, crafts and she had a ceramics store in Florida.

Surviving besides her husband, James; are four children, Kathy Sue (Joseph) Curto of Marshall, Larey B. (Tara) Cole, II of Bronson, Mich., Patti (Tracy) Ackley of Bellevue, Mich., Kimberly (Dan) Hillman of Battle Creek; four step-children, Greg Wagner of Manitou Beach, Kathy Percival of Raleigh, North Carolina, Elaine Wagner (Kevin) of Adrian, Cyndi Russell (Calvin) of Grass Lake, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, one sister, Carol Watson of Kalamazoo. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter, Peggy, one brother, Edwin Mark Watson and one great-grandchild, Alexis.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at North Rome Baptist Church, Onsted, Mich., with Pastor Fritz Kruse officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.

