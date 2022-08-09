Robert William Reoch, 41, passed away on August 2, 2022. Rob was born on August 16, 1980, in Las Vegas, Nev. He will be remembered as a kind, funny man who always brought laughter into the room. He loved to work on cars and fish, especially ice fishing. He was a 1998 graduate of Columbia Central High School.

Rob will be missed by his parents, Robin and Kathy Heckaman; his son, Bryson Drew Reoch; siblings, Joshua Reoch of Brooklyn, Mich.; Jeff (Amber) Heckaman of Somerset Center, Mich.; and Kristy Hyatt of Jackson, Mich.; his girlfriend, Bri Brown and her daughters, Ryleigh and Layla; and many nieces and nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the cause of curing Autism. Please leave a message of comfort for Rob’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.