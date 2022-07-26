Janette Martha Ronders, 85, of Brooklyn passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Henry Ford Jackson Hospice Home.

She was born on December 4, 1936, in Lincoln Park, Michigan to Gordon and Catherine (Porter) Riley. Jan married the love of her life, the late Joseph A. Ronders, on Dec. 4, 1954, in Lincoln Park. She is a Lincoln Park alumn who later moved to Brooklyn in 1969.

Jan will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who could never say “No”. She loved to have her family home for Sunday dinners. She was an avid bingo player. Before her passing, she spent a lot of time with Gordies’ wife, Betty. Jan enjoyed crocheting, making each family member a blanket. She retired from GM Delphi Plant in Adrian after 15 years. In her final years she had the constant companion of her “Kitty”. Jan will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Jan is survived by her children, Gary (Alison) Ronders, Catherine Ronders, Tina Isbell, Daniel Ronders and Dennis Ronders; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; a special niece, Sherry along with several other nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph; brother Gordie; sister Laurene; grandson Michael Lewis, daughter-in-law Laura Gudakunst and son-in-law Buck Isbell.

Memorial contributions may be given to family for future designation.