Robert W. Lane, 87, of Somerset Township, Cement City, Mich., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at WellBridge of Pinckney, in Pinckney, Mich.

He was born on Nov. 12, 1929, in Somerset Township, Cement City, Mich., to Leslie C. and Grace M. (Forrester) Lane. He married Edna M. Gunning on Dec. 26, 1947, in Somerset Center and she preceded him in death on July 31, 2017. Robert lived all his life in Somerset Township in the same house he was born and grew up in. He graduated from Addison High School and farmed all his life. He also worked at Tecumseh Products for 23 years, retiring in 1986. He served in the United States Army Air Corp/Air Force for three years. Bob was a member of the Somerset Center United Methodist Church in Somerset Center, a member of the Addison Masonic Lodge #157, F&AM and the Inter-Lakes Lions Club in Somerset Township. His favorite hobbies were wood working, target shooting and reloading.

Surviving are two sons, Robert (Kathy) Lane, Jr. of Pinckney, Mich. and Charles Lane of Ossineke, Mich.; two daughters, Frances (Harold) Reynolds of Port Huron, Mich., and Jane (John) McClure of Jackson; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Edna, and his sister, Mary.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at the Somerset Center United Methodist Church in Somerset Center with Charles Lane officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday with a luncheon following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Hillsdale County Senior Center, Meals on Wheels are suggested.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.

Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.