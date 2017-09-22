Dorothy Browne Upton of Brooklyn passed away on Sept. 8, 2017 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Dorothy was born Nov. 6, 1929 in Haskins, Ohio to Lawrence and Mabel Heiman Browne.

A 1948 graduate of Haskins High School, Dorothy went on to study nursing at the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing, earning her R.N degree in 1950. She went on to work many years at Toledo Hospital primarily in the Orthopedic Department. She retired from Toledo Hospital, but after a few years, her love of nursing brought her back into the field, becoming Director of Nursing at Addison Community Hospital, a position she held until her final retirement in 1990.

Dorothy married Robert C. Upton Jr. on Jan. 21, 1951. They spent many happy years together in Sylvania, Ohio, and then moving to Lake Columbia in Brooklyn, Mich. After they both retired, Dorothy and Bob enjoyed traveling in their RV to the Rio Grande Valley of Texas for the winter. This enabled them to spend six months closer to their son Jim’s family in the winter, and return home to the lake for the summer to be closer to Bob’s family. After her husband’s death in 1999, Dorothy continued to winter in Texas until her death.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert C. Upton Jr., a sister, Eva Browne Martin, and a brother, Lawrence (Larry) Browne.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Robert “Bob” Upton of Brooklyn, and James W (Aynn) Upton of Corpus Christi, Texas; three Grandchildren, Andrew Upton of Dallas, Kaitlyn Upton of Corpus Christi, and Ciara Upton of Brooklyn; a sister, Bonnie (Bob) Leiner of Findlay, Ohio and sister-in-law, Nancy Browne of Toledo, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. She also had two special cousins, who both considered her to be a second mother – Wade and Dave (Terry) Upton of Houston, Texas.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice. Guardian Funeral Home in Corpus Christi, Texas entrusted with arrangements.