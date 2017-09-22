Obituary Details

John Joseph Gasiorek Sr.

John Joseph Gasiorek Sr., 90, of Hernando, Fla., formerly of Brooklyn, Mich. Passed away Sept. 8, 2017. He was born Sept. 1, 1927.

He was a loving father and husband. He is survived by one daughter, Marion Gasiorek; two sons, David Lance and John Jr. Gasiorek; two grandchildren, Nicole Solley, John Gasiorek III and one great-grandchild, Lilian Solley. He was preceded in death by wife, Nelda Gasiorek.

He was a World War II Veteran of the 3rd Army. He was a retired auto body man. He loved to hunt, fish and garden.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.