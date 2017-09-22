John Joseph Gasiorek Sr., 90, of Hernando, Fla., formerly of Brooklyn, Mich. Passed away Sept. 8, 2017. He was born Sept. 1, 1927.

He was a loving father and husband. He is survived by one daughter, Marion Gasiorek; two sons, David Lance and John Jr. Gasiorek; two grandchildren, Nicole Solley, John Gasiorek III and one great-grandchild, Lilian Solley. He was preceded in death by wife, Nelda Gasiorek.

He was a World War II Veteran of the 3rd Army. He was a retired auto body man. He loved to hunt, fish and garden.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.