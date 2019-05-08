His legacy . . . Robert Volney Butler, 79, passed away April 24, 2019. He was born on December 8, 1939, in Detroit, Mich., to Volney and Ruthema (Whitsitt) Butler. Bob, the youngest of three, graduated from Highland Park High School in 1958 and completed his schooling at the GM Institute. He served honorably in the U.S. Army for three years and then went on to work at Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn for 30 years. Sparking his love of cars, he owned classic Corvettes and loved watching race car driving. He also owned and operated a used car dealership – Speedway Motors in Brooklyn, located in the same town where he built his dream home. Bob enjoyed his peace and quiet, bird watching and loved his many dogs. Over the years he enjoyed meeting friends for coffee and dinners at the local Big Boy. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Bob will be missed by his brother, John (Patsy) Butler; nieces, Dawn (Bruce) Hicks and Cindy (Craig) Willey; five great-nieces and nephews, Ryan, Natalie, Lana, Corinne and David. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Betsy Butler.

His farewell . . . Bob’s family and friends gathered Monday, April 29, 2019, from 10 am to 1 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of one’s choice. Please leave a message of comfort for Bob’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.