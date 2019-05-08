Don Geise, 61, of Brooklyn, went on his last ride on April 24, 2019, in Jackson County, Mich.

He was born August 6, 1957, in Detroit, Mich., to Don and Sandra Geise. Don owned Geise Construction doing finishing and framing carpentry. He truly had a gift for building anything.

Don loved the Lord, his family, his grandchildren, fishing, NASCAR, sports, riding his motorcycles, and going to the race track.

In addition to his mother, Sandra Anna Jean Geise, he is also survived by his son and best friend, Hans Geise (Stacey) of Brooklyn; and his daughter, Chelsea (Nick) Camp, of Columbus, Ohio; one brother, Dave Geise; four sisters; Linda Meloche, Chris Upshaw, Karen Geise, and Anne Geise; three grandchildren, Max, Hattie, and Jack Camp; and loving friend, Sara. He was preceded in death by his father, Don Geise.

Visitation for Don will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 122 W. Lake St., South Lyon, MI 48178. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at noon, also at Phillips Funeral Home. Cremation will follow.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Envelopes are available at Phillips Funeral Home, South Lyon.