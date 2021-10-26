Billy Ray Cook, 89, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, while under the care of Arbor Hospice. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Vesta in 2000.

Bill is survived by five children, Carl (Linda) Davenport of Napoleon, Reta (Dennis) Guernsey of Manchester, Sandra (Lloyd) Thrasher of Missouri, Nadine (Cyril III) Baker and David (Kim) Cook, both of Traverse City; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two grandchildren; Christina Cook and Paul Thrasher; great-grandson Landon Cook; four sisters, one brother and his parents.

For over 30 years he worked in sales at the Napoleon Lumber Mill. He erected many pole barns, and he also did a lot of roofing in his life. He liked to fish and collect banks. Bill was a member of the New Life Worship Center (4532 Brooklyn Road, Jackson, MI 49201).

Services were held at the funeral home Monday, October 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Thomas Duckham officiating.

The family wishes to thank Arbor Hospice and Bill’s caregivers; Cathy and Heather for their kindness and attention during this trying time. Contributions in his memory are directed to the New Life Worship Center (4532 Brooklyn Road, Jackson, MI 49201) or Arbor Hospice (2366 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48103). Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC., Michigan Center.