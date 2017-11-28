Joseph Michael Robillard, 74, of Brooklyn passed away on November 20, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 15, 1943, in Windsor, Ontario Canada, to Louis and Anna (Benetau) Robillard. On July 22, 1965, in Detroit, Joseph married Mary Ann McLaughlin and she survives. Joseph served in the Canadian Armed Forces and worked at Ford Motor Company.

In addition to his wife, Mary of 52½ years, Joseph is survived by two daughters, Cindy Harding of Jackson and Jennifer Riggs of Fredericksburg, Va.; six grandchildren, Jessica, Alexander, Megan, Matthew, Sherry, and Christopher; and two great-grandchildren, Kahlynn and Blaine. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert; brother, Donald; and two sisters, Marian and Dolores.

A graveside service for Joseph was held on Friday, November 24, 2017, at noon at Michigan Memorial Park, Flat Rock, Mich. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arbor Hospice.