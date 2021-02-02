Richard William Lawson, 82, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side.

He graduated from Manchester High School, served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Fords in Saline. He loved to hunt, fish, play cards and ride his motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughters, Deborah (Keith) Russell and Dawn (Jeff) Kress; his sons, Mark (Tonia), Scott (Teresa), Shawn (Kim) and Richie; 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and wife, Melody.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Cremation has taken place. A celebration for “Big Dick” will be at a later date.