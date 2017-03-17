Geraldine A. Reniger

Geraldine A. “Gerry” (Myers) Reniger, age 87, of Jackson, Mich., passed away at the Faith Haven Senior Care Centre March 17, 2017. She is survived by three children, Stephen (Brandi) Reniger, Becky Cook and Alison (Don) Divish; seven grandchildren, Skyler and Shelby Reniger, Sierra and Zachary Divish, Brad Magiera, Larry and Jeremy Cook; her special daughter-in-law, Kim, and niece Brenda Pieske. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Harry in 1994; sisters, Evelyn Munsell and Jeanne Creger; and her parents, Lewis and Dorothy (Alwine) Myers.

Gerry loved to research her family history, worked at the Brooklyn Living Center in the office and kitchen, belonged to the Jackson County Genealogical Society and the Clarklake Community Church. A memorial service to honor her life will be held at the church, 9224 Clarklake Road, Clarklake, Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Reed officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to service time. Gerry’s cremated remains will be interred at Clark Lake Cemetery next to her husband at a private service.

Contributions in her memory are directed to the Clarklake Community Church. Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC, Michigan Center, Mich. arthur-day.com