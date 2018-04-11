His legacy . . . Robert James Zuch, 75, passed away April 7, 2018. He was born on February 19, 1943, in Detroit, Mich., to Roman and Genevieve (Filas) Zuch. Bob aka “Big Z” was an electrician for GM in Willow Run for 42 years before retiring. He was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church and was a lifelong member of “HOG” (Harley Owners Group). Bob enjoyed building and customizing Harley’s and classic cars. He especially had a talent to paint, design and upholster them and shared his talent with the younger generation. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Bob will be missed by his children, Cathryn (Robert) Thiel and Jason Zuch; four grandchildren, Sam “Hot Dog” Thiel, Hannah Thiel, Meghan Thiel and Kamil Lawrence; sister, Geri Lys; special cousin, Ken (Carol) Filas; his former wife, June Zuch, and his beloved four-legged babies, Scruffy, Copper, Daisy and Nattie. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Robert “Bobby” Zuch, and two brothers.

His farewell . . . Bob’s family and friends will gather Thursday, April 12, 2018, from 2–4 and 5–8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, April 13, 2018, at 11 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church 10516 Hayes Road, Clarklake, Mich. He will lie in state from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Fr. Tom Helfrich, OSFS will serve as celebrant. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Brooklyn. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Rita Catholic Church or American Heart Association. Please leave a message of comfort for Bob’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.