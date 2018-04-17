Earl Robert Brink, Sr., 88, of Adrian, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018, surrounded by his loving family at the Hospice of Lenawee Home.

Born, July 6, 1929, in Lenawee County, he was the son of Ray and Mabel (Brim) Brink.

On April 26, 1951, he married Doris Lewis, in Hillsdale, and she survives. They would have celebrated their 67th anniversary on the 26th of April.

Earl served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Following his service, he worked at Prentice Screen Door, John Ruesink Turkey Farm, and Martin-Marietta. Most recently he was employed as a Jetwheel Blast for B&U Equipment, until his retirement.

He was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Adrian and regularly attended The Lutheran Church of the Lakes in Addison. Earl enjoyed fishing, woodworking and following the lives and activities of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Doris and Earl spent their summers at Wildwater Beach, Manitou Beach, Mich.

In addition to his wife, Doris, he is survived by their children, Earl (Barbara) Brink, Jr. of Onsted, Michael (Sharron) Brink of Adrian, Patricia (Dan) Heintschel of Oregon, Ohio, and Terri (Jim) Figy of Wauseon, Ohio; a brother, Albert Brink; and three sisters, Helen Stahl, Edith Wonders, Betty Ward; nine grandchildren, Michelle Case, Adam and Aaron Brink, Michael and Matthew Brink, Rob and Andrew Heintschel, Emily Detmon, and Scott Horton; 16 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter and expecting two more this summer.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Cynthia in 1990; and siblings, Floyd Leady, Ray Brink, James Brink, Louise Fazekas and Hazel Crall.

Funeral services will take place at 11 am, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Adrian, with Rev. Joel Sarrault and Rev. Mike Ruhl officiating and military honors conducted by VFW Annis Fint Post #1584 and American Legion Post #97. Burial will follow in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Adrian. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wagley Funeral Home.

The family suggests memorials be made to Hospice of Lenawee, St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Church of the Lakes, Addison. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.