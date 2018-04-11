Her legacy . . . Doris Jane Thompson, 95, passed away April 5, 2018. She was born on June 27, 1922, in Grand Rapids, Mich., to George and Francis (Burns) Krupp. Doris married the love of her life, Russell Thompson, on April 30, 1949, in Grand Rapids. Doris was a bookkeeper for many years and attended St. Rita Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing golf at Hills’ Heart of the Lakes Golf Course and flower gardening. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Her family . . . Doris will be missed by her son, Timothy (Sandra) Thompson of Clarklake; granddaughters, Julie Buechner of Troy, Marcy Smith of Jackson and Keri Pilkey-Thompson of Troy and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Russell, her parents and two siblings from Grand Rapids.

Her farewell . . . Doris’ family and friends gathered for a private farewell at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. Please leave a message of comfort for Doris’ family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.