Robert James Sawicki, 74, formerly of the Addison area, passed away in San Antonio, Texas on Feb. 8, 2018 after a long illness. Bob was born to Joseph and Betty (Brown) Sawicki on Nov. 2, 1943. He graduated from Addison High School in 1962 and attended college classes in Toledo. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force being stationed in San Antonio. He worked in business management most of his life which included companies in several European countries.

While in Scotland he attended the Glasgow College of Commerce and met his faithful wife, Fiona, of 24 years. The couple lived in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula until moving back to San Antonio in 2005.

Bob enjoyed training horses and dogs, woodworking, writing, cooking and visiting the Alamo. He especially loved holidays with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father George Boley. He is survived by his wife and children, Shannon Sawicki of Carpentersville, Ill., Krista Sawicki of Avondale, Ariz., Andrew Sawicki of San Antonio, Texas and Vicky Cruz of San Antonio, Texas; six grandchildren; sisters, JoAnn Sawicki of Addison, Luann (Boley) Yoder of Somerset, and Kathy (Boley) Mitchell of Jerome.

Cremation has taken place with memorial services planned for March at San Antonio’s Fort Sam Houston.