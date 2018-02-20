R. Hannah Lane, 100, of Somerset Township, Mich., passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2018, at Summit Park Assisted Living Center in Jackson, Mich.

She was born on September 18, 1917, in Wyandotte, Mich. to Joseph and Angelina (Huffman) Elliott. She married John P. Lane on September 12, 1937, in Somerset, Mich., and he preceded her in death on August 18, 2002. She lived her early life in Canada, in the Addison area and then in Somerset Township for many years. Hannah graduated from Addison High School in 1936. She was a member of the Somerset Center United Methodist Church in Somerset Center, a member of the Hillsdale County Farm Bureau and the Mothers of Foreign Wars. She worked on the family farm with her husband, she was an artist and she loved animals and gardening. Hannah attended the Somerset Congregational Church in Somerset.

Surviving are two daughters, Johnine “Gina” (Larry) Bauman of Lake Somerset, and Joyce (Jim) Bailey of Lake Somerset; one son, John E. Lane of Jackson; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Ruth Ann; an infant grandson; four brothers, Thomas, George, Frank, Joseph and one sister, Agnes Norton.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at the Somerset Congregational Church in Somerset, Mich., with Pastor Lucas Miller and Pastor Steve Brown officiating. Burial will take place in Somerset Cemetery in Somerset. The visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Jerome Community Center. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.