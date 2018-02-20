Jeremy Ryan Pinkley, 29, of Onsted, passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born in Seoul, Korea on January 31, 1989, the son of Donald Keith and Judith A. (Miller) Pinkley. Jeremy graduated from Onsted High School in 2007. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, karate, coaching track, playing the drums and about every sport offered in high school. Jeremy worked as an on call firefighter/E. M. T. for Cambridge Township after high school and currently worked in a restaurant as a bartender/manager. He loved being with people and he will be dearly missed by his friends and family who loved him deeply.

Surviving are his parents, Keith and Judith Pinkley of Onsted; his sister, Sarah (A.J.) Schafer of Dundee; paternal grandparents, Doyle Pinkley of Roscommon and Wanda (Ken) Clark of Troy; aunts and uncles, Gary (Katie) Pinkley of St. Clair Shores, Denny (Leslie) Pinkley of Mayville, Richard (Patti) Miller of Tennessee, Janet Hatch of Westland and Roger (Yvonne) Miller of Ocoee, Fla. and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Foreman and Geneva Miller.

Funeral Services for Jeremy were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 19, 2018, at the Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted with Roger Miller officiating. Interment followed at Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted. Visitation was held on Sunday, February 18, 2018 from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences and messages of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.