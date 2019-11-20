Robert G. McGonegal, 85, of Columbia Township, passed away at his home under the loving care of his family and Hospice of Lenawee on November 11, 2019. Bob is survived by his two children, Michel (Tammy) McGonegal and Joy (Rick) DeLand; eight grandchildren, Haley, Kylie, Jacob and Kurtis Commet, Zach McGonegal, Melanie and Gage DeLand and Andrew Scharnowski; great-granddaughter, Karissa Commet; sister, Janice Crispell; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Mickey in 2014; parents, Guy and Louise McGonegal; sister, Mary England and brother, Larry McGonegal.

He served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War. He had a passion for music and especially loved jazz; he was himself an excellent trumpet player. Bob worked as an engineer with Commonwealth Associates until and after its transition to Gilbert-Commonwealth and was one of the founders that restarted Commonwealth Associates in Jackson helping to make it into the thriving engineering company it is today. He was a member of the Michigan Society of Professional Engineers.

Mr. McGonegal has been cremated. A memorial service honoring his life will be held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home, 820 Fifth St. in Michigan Center on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning at noon. For those who wish, contributions in Bob’s memory to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.