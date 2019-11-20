Her Legacy… Elenore Crocker, 93, passed away on November 14, 2019. She was born on July 28, 1926, in Detroit, Mich., to Stanley and Anastasia Cieslak. Elenore married the love of her life, Frederick Crocker, on February 8, 1968, in Detroit, Mich. She will be remembered as a lady that loved to dance. Elenore was a member of the Slovene American Club for dancing and the Alter Society at the St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church. She enjoyed bowling, knitting, and crocheting (knitting helmet liners for the servicemen and women hats). Elenore also had the gift of gab and was involved in her church rummage sales. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Elenore will be missed by her husband, Fred; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a sister.

Her farewell . . . Elenore’s family and friends will gather Monday, November 18, 2019, at 10-11 a.m. at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church, Brooklyn, Mich., with her community farewell to follow. Fr. Tom Helfrich, OSFS will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church. Please leave a message of comfort for Elenore’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.