Helen Charlene Moultrie, 64, formerly of Napoleon, Battle Creek, and Jackson, late of Florida, passed away at her home in Zephyrhills Sunday, November 10, 2019, under the loving care of her husband; Johnnie Moultrie, Jr. and Gulfside Hospice. She is also survived by her mother, Opal Charlene Knickerbocker; brother, Roger Knickerbocker; nieces, Nichole, Taryn (Mike) and Breanna; great-nieces, Jessica (Jerry) and True, along with numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces from her husband’s family; sisters-in-law, Darlene, Maria (Robert) and Rochelle (Ernest). She was preceded in death by her father, George Knickerbocker; nephews, Mitch, Gary, Jeremy and sister-in-law, Debbie.

Helen graduated and was salutatorian of the Napoleon High School Class of 1973, continued her education at Michigan State University, attaining her master’s degree. She retired from the State of Michigan, Department of Human Services where she was the licensing inspector statewide for childcare facilities. She was an avid supporter of the MSU Spartans, enjoyed collecting antiques and loved to spend time swimming.

Services will be held at the South Jackson Community Church (1024 W. Kimmel Road) on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Steve Brown officiating. Interment at Norvell Cemetery will follow services at 2:45 p.m.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until service time. Contributions in her memory can be directed to South Jackson Community Church. Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC, Michigan Center.