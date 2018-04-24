Her legacy . . . Cheryl Lynn Lambert, 64, passed away April 22, 2018, under the loving care of Hospice of Lenawee and her family. She was born on June 23, 1953, in Clarksburg, W. Va., to Samuel and Nelda (Ford) King. Sherry married the love of her life, Thomas Lambert, on August 12, 1972, in Flat Rock, Mich.

Sherry was a registered nurse working in the emergency rooms in Tecumseh and Chelsea for many years. She loved to plan social events and vacations for her family. She also enjoyed making crafts and fairy gardens, gardening and canning the fruits of her labor. Above all, she loved her family and enjoyed going on adventures with her granddaughters. Where ever Sherry was, she “lit” up the room and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Sherry will be missed by her husband, Tom; mother, Nelda King; daughter, Kelly (Josh) McNicol; son, Michael Lambert; two granddaughters, Allyson and Emma McNicol; brothers, Dan (Debbie) King, David King and Jeff (Tessa) King; many nieces and nephews as well as extended family and a host of friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Samuel, and daughter-in-law Kelli Lambert.

Her farewell . . . Sherry’s family and friends will gather Friday, April 27, 2018, from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn. Her farewell will be held on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Riverbend Friends Church 9500 Tecumseh-Clinton Hwy., Tecumseh, Mich., where family and friends will gather from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Michael Dennis will officiate. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Sherry’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.