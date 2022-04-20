Robert John Wilkinson of Michigan Center, Mich., passed away on April 18, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on January 20, 1949, in Jackson, Mich., to Donald and Trixie (Noyes) Wilkinson.

Robert is survived by his wife, Darlene (Goldstein) Wilkinson; three sons, Alan (Julie Rosier) Wilkinson, Keith (Tami) Wilkinson, and Randy (Celia) Wilkinson; thirteen grandchildren, Kaylie (Jacob) Sloan, Ashley Ostrander, Chelsi White, Christopher Dew, Corey Ostrander, Brooklynn Ostrander, Catlin Wilkinson, Mitchell Ostrander, Macy Wilkinson, Jack Wilkinson, Carter Wilkinson, Emma Wilkinson, and Grace Wilkinson; six great-grandchildren; three siblings, Vicki (Roger) Kirk, Mary (Mark) Dodes, and Don “Butch” (Elle) Wilkinson; one brother-in-law, Jerry Goldstein; many nieces and nephews; and several friends. He will also be dearly missed by his dog “Buster.”

He was preceded in passing by his parents; his mother-in-law, Jane R. Rykerd; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Beth Goldstein and Patricia A. Goldstein.

Robert served our country in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He was a member and President of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 109 since 2012. He enjoyed classic cars and Farmall Tractors and restored a 1971 Camaro from the ground up. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, and spending time up north at “Manland,” but most importantly he loved spending time with his family. Robert and his wife, Darlene traveled all over watching their grandchildren excel in everything they did, whether it was sporting events, band concerts, or dances. Robert was also well known in the community and retired from East Jackson Community Schools after 39 years as the director of operations. He was also an active longtime member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church.

At his request cremation has taken place and a memorial service to honor his life will be held at the Redeemer Lutheran Church (3637 Spring Arbor Road, Jackson, MI 49201) on Saturday, April 23, 2022, beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Zach Holdorf officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, April 22 at the Hampton Funeral Home in Jackson from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 109 or to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.