Robert “Bob” D. McCowen, of Clarklake, Mich., passed away in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at the age of 74. Bob was born on January 21, 1947, in Kalamazoo, Mich. He was the son of Robert H. and Vivian J. (Smith) McCowen. Bob graduated from University High in Kalamazoo with the Class of 1965. After high school, he went to Michigan State University where he earned his degree in Management. He then went to receive another degree in accounting at Western Michigan University and became a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). On May 21, 1994, he married Sue McCowen at the First Methodist Church of Jackson.

He is survived by his wife, Sue; five children, Steve (Jenny) McCowen, of Schoolcraft; Jeff (Melanie) McCowen, of Va.; Heather Cordell, of Jackson; Michelle (Reggie) Chapa, of Texas; Andy (Kristen) Cordell, of Kalamazoo; 11 grandchildren, Mackenzie, Joey, Stephen, Nick, Kate, Morgan, Madelyn, Nathan, Dylan, Emma and Evan. He is also survived by his mother, Vivian McCowen, of Kalamazoo; sister-in-law, Rose McCowen, Ga; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert H. McCowen in 2010 and brother, Tom McCowen in 2019.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 14, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at the Eineder Funeral Home, 137 S. Main St., Brooklyn, MI 49230 (517) 592-2280. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the Clark Lake Cemetery.

To remain in compliance with the State of Michigan COVID protocol, all attendees are required to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and there will be a limit of 25 people in the facility at one time.

Please visit Bob’s webpage at mccowensecord.com where you can read his life story, sign his guestbook and/or share your favorite memory with the family. The family suggests instead of sending flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Clark Lake Spirit Foundation, clarklakespirit.com , P.O. Box 224 Clarklake, MI 49234.

Bob is being cared for at McCowen & Secord Funeral Home, 409 South Main Vicksburg, MI 49097 (269) 649-1697.