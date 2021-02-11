Inez Ruttkofsky-Dowling, 95, of Onsted, Mich., was taken to her heavenly home on angel’s wings on February 3, 2021. Inez was born on July 5, 1925, the youngest child of Ivan and Lorene Bourns of Onsted, Mich. She was raised by her grandmother, Maggie Preston, on the Preston’s Centennial Farm in Tipton, Mich. As a child, Inez attended the Wolfburg one-room schoolhouse and Union Gospel Church. She attended Onsted and Adrian High Schools.

Inez was blessed with so much love in her life. On June 6, 1942, Inez married John Ruttkofsky Jr. Together they raised nine children, sons, Gerald (Diane), William, John (Caryl), and Michael (Mylen) Ruttkofsky and daughters, Sandra Smith (deceased 1-3-2021), Judy (Eugene) Martin, Clara Warner/Michaluk, Joann Corbin/Howland, and Joy (Tom) Wooden/Luck. John and Inez were married until he preceded her in death on August 10, 1995. Inez later remarried Lawrence “Huck” Dowling (Sandra and Sharon) on November 21, 1996. Inez and Huck were married until he preceded her in death on December 15, 2012.

Inez was also preceded in death by her brother, Hollis Bourns and her grandchildren, Wendy, Amanda, Miranda, and Issac. Inez is survived by her sister, Viola Abbott (98).

Inez loved her large family very much, which includes her 37 grandchildren, 74 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren. Inez was also blessed with 20 step-grandchildren/great-grandchildren/great-great-grandchildren. She was known as Aunt Dine by her many nieces and nephews.

Inez was a lifelong homemaker, making the best cookies, pies, potato salad, sauerkraut and head cheese. Her handmade gifts of baby blankets and dolls are treasured by all her family. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, traveling to Ireland (her last trip in 2019), family research, and wintering in Florida. Inez started each day with her bible and a daily prayer list for all. She was a faithful 67-year member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Irish Hills. Her leaving us is only eased by her faith in God and her peace in heaven.

2 Timothy 4-7 – I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.

Private family funeral services are through J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home in Tecumseh, Mich. A memorial celebration for family and friends will be planned for July 5, 2021, on her 96th birthday. Memorial gifts can be made in Inez’s honor to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Brooklyn, Mich., to Onsted Schools Alumni Foundation, or to any other charity of the donor’s choice.