Robert (Bob) Alan Merz, 67, died of a brief but difficult battle with cancer on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born on March 26, 1953, in Washington Courthouse, Ohio. Bob was the son of Albert and Jean Merz of Tecumseh, Mich. On June 29, 1985, Bob married the love of his life, Karen (Richardson) Merz. Together, they were members of Heart O’ The Lakes Church in Brooklyn.

Bob was an Army Veteran who served in Korea during the Vietnam War, and he went on to be a member of the American Legion. In addition, he retired several years ago from a long career with General Motors.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Jean, and his brother, John. He is survived by his wife, Karen; his son, Nicolas; and his daughter-in-law, Kourtney. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion in Brooklyn, Mich., at a later time due to COVID-19 restrictions.