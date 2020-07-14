Harry Manual Corona, 89, of Horton, Mich., formerly of Somerset Center, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson, Mich. He was born on April 6, 1931, in Addison, Mich., to Ralph L. and Grace (Lewis) Corona. He graduated from Cement City High School in 1949. Harry lived in the Horton area for the past 40 plus years. Harry was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Army from 1950-1953. He worked in quality control at C. Thorrez in Jackson for 15 years and in statistical control for Ford Motor Company. He also owned and operated the Artesian Wells Restaurant for two years. Harry was a lifetime member of the Addison Gun Club, and he loved trap shooting and Sunday breakfast at the Addison Gun Club. After he retired, he loved to travel to Mexico and New Mexico. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W.

Harry is survived by his brother, Hugo Corona; nephews, Joel and Randy Corona; niece, Deborah Corona; his companion’s children, Charlene (Tom) Griffith, Gloria McLaughlin, Scott (Sue) Brooks, Sue (Ron) Prather, Sherry (Bill) LaMay and Thomas Marr. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Joe Corona, his first companion, Harriet Brooks, and his second companion, Jean Marr.

Cremation has taken place. There will be no services. Interment of his ashes will take place at Somerset Center Cemetery in Somerset Center, Mich. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.

Send condolences to the family at brownvanhemert.com.