Gloria Jean Smith, 82, passed away July 11, 2020, peacefully with family by her side. She was born on May 28, 1938, in Manchester, Mich., to Benjamin and Doris (Wurster) Evilsizer. Jean was a lifelong resident of Manchester. Jean married Edwin Grant Smith, on September 17, 1955. She had a love for animals, was always up for a card game, enjoyed gardening, and gatherings with families and friends. Jean was loved by her family and known for her feisty, strong-willed personality. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Jean is survived by her children, Cathy (Alan) Schwab of Brooklyn, Charles Smith of Tecumseh, and Douglas Smith of Clinton. She was a very loving grandmother to her seven grandchildren, Levi (Tricia), Josh (Elizabeth), Derrick (Tara), Lindsay (Jason), Elizabeth (Lee), Ben (Erica), and Keith; and her nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Grant, and her two siblings, Jerry Evilsizer and Joan Day.

Jean’s family and friends will gather Wednesday, July 15, 2020. There will be a senior (only) viewing from 10–11 a.m. A public gathering will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes, Manchester Chapel. Due to COVID-19, a private service will take place. Interment is at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or Huron Valley Humane Society. Please leave a message of comfort for Jean’s family or sign her guestbook at www.einederfuneralhomes.com.

Due to Gov. Whitmer’s new mandate effective July 10, 2020: Face masks will be required for admittance to the Funeral Home or any facility where any service or visitation is being conducted. Please bring and wear a face mask until further notice. We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may cause you.