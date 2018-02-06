Robert Archie Vukson

His legacy . . . Robert Archie Vukson, 70, passed away February 3, 2018. He was born on July 1, 1947, in Dearborn, Mich. to Robert and Lenora (Radu) Vukson. Bob married the love of his life, Connie Sue Dawson, on March 28, 1987. He was an avid boater and loved riding his motorcycle. Bob was known to his motorcycle family as “Vux” where he was a member of the Highwaymen MC for 50 years. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Bob will be missed by his wife, Connie; his sons, Robert Vukson and Jason Vukson; daughter, Kama Vukson, three grandchildren, Thomas, Samson and Ian; his in-laws Raymond and Ruth Frostell; four sister in-laws, Sana Vukson, Wanda (Jimmy) Dellapella, Pamela (Len) Richardson, Tammy (Joe) Rossi; as well as his club brothers. He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother Sam, brother in-law, Ralph; and sister in-law, Clara Surma.

His farewell . . . Bob’s family and friends will gather Thursday, February 8, 2018 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn where his Farewell will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 9, 2018, he will lie in state from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee. Please leave a message of comfort for Bob’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.