

Christine M. (Leyh) Gallant, 66, of Horton, formerly of Brooklyn passed away February 1 at Jackson Allegiance Hospice, surrounded by friends and family.

Chris, as she was known, was born November 30, 1951 in Jackson to Roy and Kathryn (Wolf) Leyh of Brooklyn. She retired from Sam’s Club in 2004.

After retirement she enjoyed gardening, raising her cats and volunteer work for friends.

She was married to John Gallant, who preceded her in death, as well as a sister, Carolyn. Survivors include one brother, Dean of Britton, sister, Betsy of Grass Lake and special friend, Kris Schepeler of Horton and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church in Brooklyn February 24th at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Clarklake Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice.