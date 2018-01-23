His legacy . . . Blake Leonard Bibbins, 27, passed away January 20, 2018. He was born on August 14, 1990, in Ann Arbor, Mich. to Bradley and Penny (Yother) Bibbins. Blake married the love of his life, Ashlyn Kouba on January 14, 2017 and she survives. Blake was a retired United States Marine Corps scout sniper, and was a Wounded Warrior and Purple Heart Recipient. His passions were spending time in the outdoors, hunting, fishing, cooking and building. His greatest love was his wife Ashlyn and their dog Bowe. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Blake will be missed by his wife, Ashlyn, parents, Bradley and Penny Bibbins; siblings, Chad Stahl, Jessica Stahl, Brad (Traci) Bibbins and Brook (Stacey) Bibbins; father and mother in-law, Jeff and Lori Kouba, brother in-law, Kyle Kouba and many nieces and nephews.

His farewell . . . Blake’s family and friends will gather Thursday, January 25, 2018, from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn. Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church, Brooklyn on Friday, January 26, 2018 at 11 a.m. where he will lie in state from 10 a.m. until time of service. Fr. Bob Pienta will serve as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Shrine Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project. Please leave a message of comfort for Blake’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.