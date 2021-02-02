Larry Irvin Harris, 78, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021, at his home. He was born on September 30, 1942, in Logan, W. Virginia to Irvin and Margaret (Case) Harris. Larry married Lora J. Garrett on February 2, 1961, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, and she survives.

Larry lived his early life in Prestonsburg and then he lived in Ypsilanti, Mich., from 1965-2006. He then moved to the Brooklyn area 15 years ago. He graduated from Prestonsburg High School in 1961. Larry was a self-employed drywall contractor for many years. He was a member of the Painters Union. He loved classic cars, especially his 1954 Lincoln. He attended car shows throughout Michigan for many years. Larry was an avid fan of the Kentucky Wildcats Basketball and of NASCAR. He loved his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his wife, Lora; three daughters, Terry (Dwight) Morningstar of Addison, Marla (John) Scanlon of Addison, Kimberly Harris and her wife, Tracy Rea of Ypsilanti; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Cheryl (Rondal) Sexton of Prestonsburg, Kentucky; half-brother, Todd Harris of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Ronald Harris.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.