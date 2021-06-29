Mary Ellen Vandeventer, 88, of Brooklyn, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, with her loving family by her side. Mary was born in Eagle Grove, Iowa, on July 1, 1932, to Betsy Clark and Orville Warner, the youngest of eight children. She married Earl Junior Vandeventer in 1981.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed shuffle boarding and became a pro in Florida.

Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Ellen Robin; grandson, David; four brothers and three sisters. Mary is survived by her husband, Earl; children, Belinda (Brian) Mead (Spring Hill, Tenn.); Elizabeth Allen (Cookeville, Tenn.); Robert Waterhouse (Marietta, Okla.); Chris Waterhouse (Independence, Mo.); Linda (Doug) Sheppard (Clinton Township, Mich.); David (Patty) Vandeventer (Harrison, Mich.); Dale (Joy) Vandeventer (O’Fallon, Mo.); half-sisters, Nancy and Irene; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 1425 N. Elm, Jackson, MI 49202 on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Heartland Hospice (www.promedica.org/waystogive/hospice-memorial-fund/donate/) or the hospice of your choice. Cremation arrangements under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center (www.arthur-day.com).