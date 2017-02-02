Richard S. Thompson, 81, of Manitou Beach, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Adrian. He was born Aug. 21, 1935, in Titusville, Pa., to Anson and Naomi (Gates) Thompson. He married Janet A. Pickering Feb. 29, 1980, and she preceded him in death. Surviving are three children; six grandchildren; five stepchildren; six step-grandchildren; two brothers, and many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service by Brown-VanHemert Funeral Home are to be held at a later date.