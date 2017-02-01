Anita R. Prater, 83, of Napoleon Township, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at her home under the loving care of her family and Great Lakes Caring Hospice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Prater in 2011; parents, Lawson “Chet” and Veva (Luce) Brown; three brothers, Roy, Lawrence and Donald Brown, and four sisters, Carol Brown, Florence Taylor, Mary Radabaugh and Alice Benson. Anita is survived by her five children, Larry (Donna) Prater, Kevin (Bev) Prater, Charisse (Joe) Craw, Mary (Doug) Herman and Jon Prater; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Anita was a 1951 graduate of Napoleon High School and May 10, 1952 was married to Richard P. Prater. She was the office manager for the family business, “Dirty Dick the Dirt Hauler” for many years. She and Dick were frequent diners at the Napoleon Café and other area restaurants.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service to honor her life will be held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home, 820 Fifth St. in Michigan Center Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Elizabeth Holdridge, Chaplain with Great Lakes Caring Hospice will officiate. For those who wish, contributions to Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 900 Cooper St., Jackson, MI 49202 would be appreciated. www.arthur-day.com.