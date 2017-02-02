Her legacy . . . Ruth Alice Dayss, age 92, formerly of Manchester passed away Feb. 2, 2017, at Ganton’s Legacy Assisted Living under the loving care of her family, Great Lakes Hospice and the staff of Legacy Assisted Living. She was born Nov. 26, 1924, in Manchester, the daughter of Roy and Florence (Walker) Widmayer. She graduated from Manchester High School in 1942. Ruth married Leonard Dayss May 25, 1947, at the Sharon United Methodist Church where she was baptized, confirmed and a life-long member. At Sharon United Methodist Church, Ruth was a member of the Ladies Dorcas Society, a Sunday school teacher and volunteered at church dinners and ice cream socials. She retired in 1990 from the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier. Ruth was an avid bowler for over 60 years, retiring from her league in 2016. Her passion was making quilts. Ruth was a volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital – Chelsea and enjoyed sewing bags for wheel chairs and walkers. Ruth was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Her family . . . Ruth is survived by her children, Kathy Hyatt (Bill Hyatt–deceased) and Len (Blanca) Dayss; grandchildren, Catrina (Eric) Trumble, Sandi (Nelson) Curl, Andrea Hyatt, Cody, Jacob and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Madison and Kennedy Curl, Hunter and Alyssa Trumble. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard in 2005 after 57 years of marriage.

Her farewell . . . Ruth’s family will greet friends Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn. Her community farewell will be Saturday at the funeral home beginning with gathering at 10 a.m. until the time service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Pete Harris and Pastor David Bucholtz officiating. Interment Sharon Town Hall Cemetery. In honor of Ruth, memorial donations may be shared with the family for future designation. Please sign Ruth’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for Dayss’ family by calling 877-231-7900.