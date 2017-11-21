Frank Costa, M.D., 91, of Onsted, Mich., died November 16, 2017 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Mich. He was born February 1, 1926 in Cardenas, Cuba, the son of the late Francisco Fernandez Barroso and Caridad Maria Costa.

He practiced general medicine as well as obstetrics and gynecology in Monroe, Mich., for many years. He graduated from the University of Havana Cuba Medical School.

He is survived by his son, Frank Costa of Grosse Pointe Park; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Beth Costa of Onsted; son-in-law, Matthew Jenkins of Novi; grandchildren, Aaron & Kim Costa, Matty Jenkins, Andrew and Linden Costa, Sydney Costa, Salvatore Costa, Sullivan Costa and Sisi Costa; great-grandson, Noah Costa; brother-in-law, Phillip Oliva of Scottsdale, Ariz.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, JoAnn & Gary Chinchak of Brownstown, Mich.; sister-in-law, Justine Oliva of Allen Park; cousins, Zulema Volpe Costa of Havana, Cuba; and Maria (Magda) Magdalena Costa of Miami, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie Costa, daughter, Adelle Costa Jenkins, brother, Johnny Barroso, brother-in-law, Joseph Oliva and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Oliva.

Frank’s memorial mass was held Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, Clarklake. Visitation was held at 10 a.m., mass at 11 a.m.; and a luncheon followed the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to ALS or St. Rita’s, 10516 Hayes Road, Clarklake, MI 49234.