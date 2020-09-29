Jeanne E. (Heselschwerdt) Wetherby, of Napoleon, Mich., passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 in Jackson, Mich.

She was born in November of 1929, to her parents, Orin and Helen Heselschwerdt, in Napoleon Township. She lived her whole life there, until moving to Vista Grande Villa in Jackson, four years ago. She attended Napoleon schools, graduating in 1948.

She met the love of her life, Perry Wetherby, in her freshman year of high school. She attended college at Michigan State University. She and Perry were married in 1950, in Napoleon, and they celebrated their 70th anniversary this year.

Together, Jeanne and Perry worked at Napoleon Lumber Company for 42 years.

She was an active member of Napoleon Methodist Church, and later, Calvary United Methodist Church in Jackson.

Jeanne loved to sew, talk on the phone, make flower arrangements, cook, garden, and decorate cakes. But most of all, she loved her family.

Jeanne is survived by her husband, Perry; her children, Marjorie (Dennis) Smith of Marshall, Janine (Paul) Diven of Texas and Larry (Julie) Wetherby of Napoleon; six granddaughters; five grandsons-in-law; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Joyce Silkworth and one brother, Dale (Pat) Heselschwerdt.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Daryle Heselschwerdt.

A funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Jeanne E. Wetherby was held at Calvary United Methodist Church (925 Backus Street, Jackson, MI 49202) on Friday, September 25, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jennifer Jue officiating. The family received friends for visitation, at the church, on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, or to a charity of your choice. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.

COVID-19 requirements of wearing face masks and social distancing were adhered to.

Special thanks to Vista Grande Villa, and all the special care-givers, for their loving care of Jeanne these past four years. Arrangements were entrusted to Hampton Funeral Homes, 4204 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson, Michigan 49202, 517-315-4333.