Richard Lee Bryant, 47, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, October 24, 2021. He was born on June 12, 1974, in Cocoa Beach, Fla. to Foster and Cynthia (Jones) Bryant. Richard married Kelli Ann Harman, on June 9, 2005, in Atlantic Beach, Fla. He will be remembered as a hard worker that loved his children and was an incredible friend. Richard was employed at Ross Designs and Engineering, Cement City for over 10 years. He was a huge Elvis Presley fan, even taking a trip there in 2016. Richard also was a NASCAR fan, along with the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. He enjoyed playing his guitar and his PlayStation 4. Spending time with his children was one of his most treasured moments, especially the trips to Disneyworld. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Richard is survived by his wife of 16 years, Kelli; his children, Michael C. Bryant and Kaylee A. Bryant; his mother, Cynthia; father, Foster and stepmother, Joann Bryant; brothers, Michael J. Bryant and James Bryant; and grandmother, Joann Sealey. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers and one grandmother.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Richard’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.